K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing For July 9th, 2020 – Evening

Wyoming Game and Fish responded to a report of a Mountain Lion in east Casper early Thursday.

Environmental regulators have approved a construction of a coal mine in northern Wyoming, the state’s first new coal mine in almost half a century.

An investigation found that staff at a Wyoming junior high school repeatedly used “derogatory and/or insensitive language” and students made racist, homophobic and otherwise derogatory comments toward peers leading up to a homophobic and racist incident in 2019.