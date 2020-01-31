K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for January 31st, 2020 – Morning
A Navajo Nation company says it has an agreement to pay outstanding taxes and royalties on three large coal mines that it bought last year in Wyoming and Montana.
More than 60 people have applied to become the next president of the University of Wyoming.
The Natrona County School District applies several tactics to deal with the rising popularity of students' vaping including disciplinary measures, legal action, counseling, and education.