K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for January 23rd, 2020 – Evening
Wyoming residents lost nearly $2.3 million to scams and fraud in 2019, according to newly released data from the Federal Trade Commission.
The Wyoming attorney general said the state is close to setting hemp-growing regulations amid concerns from farmers about missing the upcoming growing season.
A 23-year-old man who was arrested in Wyoming after police say he confessed to killing his girlfriend in their suburban Denver apartment has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.