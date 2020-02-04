K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for February 4th, 2020 – Evening
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Environmental groups have filed a new lawsuit against the feeding of elk on a Wyoming wildlife refuge.
GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming father and son who were charged with animal cruelty on their property have been acquitted.
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming legislative committee has endorsed two measures to help workers recover wages from bankrupt coal companies but not one that would allow the state to sue on their behalf.