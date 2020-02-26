K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for February 26th, 2020 – Evening
Federal regulators are contesting plans by two coal companies to merge their Wyoming operations.
Several Casper officials at a work session Tuesday castigated the Legislature for not paying enough attention to the budget and too much attention to proposed legislation that is inconsequential if not harmful.
Officials say sharpshooters killed 36 mountain goats from a helicopter in a contested effort to eradicate the nonnative animals from Grand Teton National Park.