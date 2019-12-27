K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for December 27th, 2019 – Evening

Wyoming landowners have raised concerns about health risks after a potential drilling project was announced near city limits. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that Samson Energy Company has announced plans to drill 10 to 15 oil wells east of Cheyenne. Company officials say the drilling spacing units were approved by the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.

Wyoming's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell slightly from 3.8% in October to 3.7% in November. The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported the new figures Monday.