K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for April 6th, 2020 – Morning

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has extended orders shutting down schools and a range of business from April 17 until April 30 to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The Casper Natrona-County Health Department has identified three clusters of COVID-19 patients in the county, with the largest group exposed at the Wyoming Behavioral Institute.

Casper police are reporting an increase in youth-related crime as students are out of school due to the coronavirus pandemic.