K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for April 30th, 2020 – Evening

New state and federal data show that another 2,886 people filed for unemployment benefits in Wyoming last week.

Wyoming will ease some coronavirus restrictions later this week. Gov. Mark Gordon announced Tuesday that barbershops, gyms, nail salons, tattoo parlors and child care centers will be allowed to reopen with restrictions on Friday.

Three-fourths of Wyomingites who took part in a University of Wyoming survey approve of how Governor Mark Gordon is handling the coronavirus pandemic.