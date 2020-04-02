K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for April 2nd, 2020 – Morning
A coroner has determined that a boy who went missing in central Wyoming last fall died of exposure and his death was an accident.
Wyoming courts are extending measures to discourage spread of the coronavirus by another seven weeks.
The Wyoming Supreme Court unanimously ruled Wednesday that the Campbell County Circuit Court unlawfully held the State Public Defender in contempt when she would not provide attorneys for misdemeanor cases due to understaffing.