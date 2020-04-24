K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for April 24th, 2020 – Morning

Three hundred miners and other workers are being laid off as the struggling western U.S. coal industry contends with diminished electricity use during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wyoming will begin modifying health orders intended to contain the coronavirus so that certain businesses can potentially begin reopening in the weeks ahead.

A Goshen County judge dismissed child abuse charges against a Torrington woman after her attorneys argued that, for the purposes of the state statute under which the defendant was charged, a fetus is not a child.