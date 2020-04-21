K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for April 21st, 2020 – Morning

The Wyoming Medical Center's board of directors and administration have temporarily reduced work hours for nonclinical staff and reduced salaries for management due to the loss of income from dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon told protesters in Cheyenne he doesn't know when the state will get back to normal but he’s talking with state officials about how to reopen businesses.

Two environmental groups have filed a federal lawsuit to stop a proposed underground natural gas pipeline from Idaho to Wyoming, saying it will harm protected grizzly bears and other wildlife.