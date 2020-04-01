K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for April 1st, 2020 – Evening
Natrona County officials have closed all campgrounds, as well as a number of other recreation facilities, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Wyoming's attorney general has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to deny a death row inmate’s request for appeal, arguing he did not preserve his ability to appeal the case.
Prosecutors have filed charges against a man and a woman who were allegedly involved in robbing two Casper gas stations in November.