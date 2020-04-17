K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for April 17th, 2020 – Morning

Wyoming lawmakers are preparing to convene multiple special legislative sessions to allocate emergency federal funding and otherwise address the economic effects of the coronavirus.

The White House selected Wyoming's congressional delegation on Thursday to serve on the bipartisan task force to reopen the economy after the social distancing measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic have closed thousands of businesses and put millions of Americans out of work.

Nearly two-thirds of Wyomingites surveyed say they or their immediate family members have seen their work hours or pay reduced over the last two weeks.