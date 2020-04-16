K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for April 16th, 2020 – Evening

Wyoming lawmakers are preparing to convene multiple special legislative sessions to allocate emergency federal funding and otherwise address the economic effect s of the
coronavirus.

A school district in northeastern Wyoming has approved allowing trained employees to carry concealed firearms at six rural schools.

Nearly two-thirds of Wyomingites surveyed say they or their immediate family members have seen their work hours or pay reduced over the last two weeks.

