K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for April 16th, 2020 – Evening
Wyoming lawmakers are preparing to convene multiple special legislative sessions to allocate emergency federal funding and otherwise address the economic effect s of the
coronavirus.
A school district in northeastern Wyoming has approved allowing trained employees to carry concealed firearms at six rural schools.
Nearly two-thirds of Wyomingites surveyed say they or their immediate family members have seen their work hours or pay reduced over the last two weeks.