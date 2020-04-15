K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for April 15th, 2020 – Evening

An older Laramie County man is the second Wyomingite to die of the novel coronavirus, according to state health officials.

The Casper City Council yesterday tabled a proposed ordinance that would have fined and possibly jailed people for not following social distancing guidelines to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the community.

Authorities say a Casper woman arrested Tuesday for drunken driving told deputies she had coronavirus and later spat in a police officer's face.