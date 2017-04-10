K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing For April 10th, 2017 – Evening

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Heavy spring runoff is washing out rural roads in western Wyoming. Hudson Atlantic City Road is washed out about 10 miles south of Hudson in Fremont County.

Bar Nunn scored funding for a long sought-after interchange on Interstate 25 after a state board allocated $1 million for the project, according to a news release from the Wyoming Business Council on Thursday.

POWELL, Wyo. (AP) — Hunters in Wyoming killed the second-highest number of elk in recent history last year.

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — A University of Wyoming official says the school's new strategic plan could be in place by July 1.

