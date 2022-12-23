Jury Acquits Cheyenne Man of Felon With Firearm Charges

A Cheyenne man was recently acquittedof two firearms-related crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office and federal court records.

Roland French, 48, was found not guilty by a federal jury on Dec. 17 of one count of illegal possession of a firearm and one count of possession of an unregistered short-barreled shotgun with an obliterated serial number, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo.

A federal grand jury indicted French on May 22. The indictment says he had the Winchester 12-gauge shotgun on July 4, 2021.

The four-day trial took place in Cheyenne before U.S. District Court Judge Alan Johnson.

