A Natrona County Circuit Court judge set a $1 million cash-only bond for a man accused of 10 various counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

Feliciano Quiroz, 60, heard the charges during his initial appearance before Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen on Monday.

The charging documents and affidavit supporting the charges were not immediately available after the hearing.

After he set the bond, Patchen held firm to setting the extremely high bond while shaking the charging documents.

"I was frankly appalled by what I read," he said.

Patchen outlined three groups of charges and the penalties if convicted:

Two counts of third-degree sexual abuse (sexual intrusion) of a minor; each count punishable by between 25 years and 50 years imprisonment.

Four counts of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor; each count punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment.

Four counts of indecent liberties with a minor. (This crime is included in third-degree sexual abuse of a minor. It was unclear from Monday's hearing how these counts were different from third-degree sexual abuse of a minor.)

During the hearing, Quiroz told the judge his date of birth and that he worked at an east-side restaurant.

The Natrona County Assistant District Attorney Ana Covert insisted on the $1 million cash bond.

Quiroz's alleged abuse had occurred over a number of years with multiple victims, Covert said.

Quiroz also threatened the alleged victims and their families if they spoke about the alleged abuses, she said.

As a condition of the bond, Bell wanted him to have no contact with any of the alleged victims.

Quiroz will be eligible for a preliminary hearing in Circuit Court in the next 10 days if he does not bond out.

During the preliminary hearing, the state will present evidence showing that a crime was committed and that Quiroz probably committed it. If a judge agrees, he will be bound over to Natrona County District Court for trial.