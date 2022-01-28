Judge OKs Agreement to Destroy Gun Used by Kyle Rittenhouse

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has approved an agreement by lawyers to destroy the assault-style rifle that Kyle Rittenhouse used to kill two people and wound a third during a 2020 street protest.

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said the state crime lab would destroy the gun.

Judge Bruce Schroeder, who presided over Rittenhouse’s trial, approved the agreement.

Rittenhouse’s attorney had filed a motion asking prosecutors to return Rittenhouse’s rifle.

A spokesman for Rittenhouse had said that Rittenhouse wanted to destroy the rifle so it couldn't be used as a political symbol or trophy.

The judge also ordered that Rittenhouse’s $2 million bail be divided among his attorney, a foundation that solicited donations for his defense and actor Ricky Schroder, who donated to the defense fund.