Judge Halts South Dakota Gov. Noem’s Abortion Pill Rule

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily halted a South Dakota rule from taking effect that would have made the state one of the hardest places in the U.S. to get abortion pills.

U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier late Wednesday granted a request from Planned Parenthood for a restraining order on a state Department of Health rule that was set to go into effect Thursday.

Gov. Kristi Noem initiated the rule change through an executive order.