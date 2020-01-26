Judge Finds Probable Cause to Charge Wyoming Man With Murder

A Wyoming judge has found probable cause to pursue a first-degree murder charge against a Cheyenne man charged with killing his girlfriend in November.

A preliminary hearing was held Friday for 45-year-old Joseph Underwood in the Nov. 1 death of 40-year-old Angela Elizondo.

Prosecutors said Underwood told investigators that he had argued with Elizondo and she returned a ring he gave her.

He said he blacked out and when he came to he was straddling her body.

Defense attorneys said Underwood had brain injuries from a 1992 motorcycle crash and from shooting himself in the head during a standoff with police in 2014.