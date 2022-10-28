Josh Allen’s Original FFA Jacket And Rare Photos On Display

Josh Allen seems to have a hand in everything that’s good in the world, so it’s no surprise that he has played a significant role for the Future Farmers of America (FFA).

The 95th National FFA Convention and Expo has been going on for the last few days in Indianapolis, Indiana, and many future farmers were surprised to see Josh Allen there.

Well, his name was on a display case, at least. It displayed the “Josh Allen FFA Jacket.”

Next to the jacket, you can see how the FFA had a significant role in Josh Allen’s character development.

While we think of Josh Allen as a full-on Buffalonian, he is originally from Firebaugh, California, where he would help his father on the farm. While he played several sports in high school, Allen was also an FFA member of the Firebaugh FFA Chapter.

During his time as a member, Josh Allen became a national finalist, according to the FFA, in the diversified crop production-entrepreneurship of cantaloupe, cotton and wheat in 2015. He went on to earn his American FFA Degree later that same year.

Now, Josh Allen is the quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, but he left a piece of him with the FFA.

Along with the jacket display, there are some rare photos of Josh Allen from his time on the farm with his father. You can see some of those below.

Josh Allen really shows how to live through the FFA motto: Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Willing to Serve.

