Johnson Bros. Win Two Rounds at Mountain Circuit Rodeo Finals

The Johnson brothers who both now team rope together for Casper College paired for the fastest time of the entire weekend in the Saturday night championship round at the Mountain States Circuit Finals Rodeo in Loveland, CO. It was Carson Johnson's rookie year as a pro and he finished third among first-year professional heelers nationally. Kellan Johnson completed 2019 with the Mountain States circuit year-end title for total earnings as a header thereby obtaining an invitation to the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo in April. Kellan and Carson rank #1 nationally at the college level. One need look no further than the front of their shirts to realize sponsors believe the Johnsons are money in the bank.