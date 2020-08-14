Joel Defebaugh Campaign for House District 14
Joel Defebaugh came into the Laramie Live Studio to talk about his campaign for House District 14.
You can see his full interview below.
From his website, Joel states:
"Wyoming has a certain kind of energy, an energy that invigorates us to be innovative and full of grit. I think President Theodore Roosevelt summarized it well when he said, "Whenever you are asked if you can do a job, tell 'em 'Certainly I can' -Then get busy and find out how to do it."...
As a resident of Albany County for nearly a decade, I am ready to represent my fellow residents and work to build a better Wyoming. "We the People" is a phrase that demands civil service. I will represent Albany County and do the work of the people. "
You can find out more about Joel and his campaign by visiting his website here. You can contact him at Joel.Defebaugh@gmail.com or 307-314-2282.