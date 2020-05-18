2020 Watch: Battleground Map Taking Shape for Biden, Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — As states are relaxing shutdown and stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump is traveling more.

Trump is determined to model the confidence he believes the nation needs to return to normal.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden continues a virtual campaign from his Delaware residence.

Biden is determined to heed public health recommendations he says are the first steps toward a national recovery.

Meanwhile, the U.S. coronavirus death toll now exceeds 89,000.

And there are more unemployed working-age Americans than at any other point in history.