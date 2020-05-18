2020 Watch: Battleground Map Taking Shape for Biden, Trump
ATLANTA (AP) — As states are relaxing shutdown and stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump is traveling more.
Trump is determined to model the confidence he believes the nation needs to return to normal.
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden continues a virtual campaign from his Delaware residence.
Biden is determined to heed public health recommendations he says are the first steps toward a national recovery.
Meanwhile, the U.S. coronavirus death toll now exceeds 89,000.
And there are more unemployed working-age Americans than at any other point in history.
