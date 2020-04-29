Casper Business Owner Seeks GOP Senate Nomination for US Senate

A Casper resident and small business owner last week announced her campaign for the Republican nomination for one of Wyoming's U.S. Senate seats.

Donna Rice is an attorney and a fourth-generation Wyomingite. She attended Casper College, the University of Wyoming and University of Denver College of Law.

"America was founded on the ideas of liberty and personal responsibility. These are two of the key principles that make our country great. I believe Wyoming is filled with that same spirit; hard work, independence, less government and strong families," Rice said in a statement.

She hopes to win the seat which will be vacated by retiring U.S. Senator Mike Enzi early next year.

"I want to make sure America, and Wyoming, never lose these values, and that is why I have decided to run for the Republican nomination to the United States Senate," she added.

Rice describes herself as a "pro-life, pro-gun, and pro-Trump" Christian.

"I supported the President from day one and will have his back in Washington. We must fight back against the 'Socialist Squad' who is seeking to change America as we know it -- and not for the better," Rice said.

Her priorities in the Senate would be "life and the Second Amendment, religious liberty, property rights, farming and ranching, border security and national security."

"As a small business owner, I know our country and parts of our state are facing a long road back to recovery after the coronavirus crisis subsides. I want to ensure Wyomingites have a strong, freedom-minded voice standing up for them as we work to make America great again. I look forward to earning each and every vote over the next four months," Rice concluded.

Of the others seeking the same Senate seat, former Republican Wyoming U.S. Representative Cynthia Lummis is the most well-known candidate thus far. Other Republicans running include Joshua Wheeler, Patrick Dotson and Robert Short.

The Democrats who have announced include University of Wyoming Professor Merav Ben-David, Chuck Jagoda of California and nonprofit sector veteran Yana Ludwig, who currently lives in Laramie.