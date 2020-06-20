Pres. Trump Looks To Reset Campaign Amid Pandemic At Tulsa Rally

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is looking to reverse a decline in his political fortunes by returning to the format that has so often energized himself and his base: a raucous, no-holds-barred rally before thousands of ardent supporters.

Trump understands the stakes and is pushing ahead despite pleas from some health officials in Oklahoma to delay Saturday's rally in Tulsa until the region has a better handle on the coronavirus.

Officials expect a crowd of 100,000 people or more in downtown Tulsa.

Trump will speak inside the BOK Center as well as at an outdoor stage.