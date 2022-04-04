Joe Smith Named Larimer County’s Most Wanted Fugitive

A 36-year-old Loveland man is this week's Larimer County Most Wanted fugitive. That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

According to the post, Joseph Micheal Smith stands five feet eleven inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He's wanted for a long list of drug-related charges, as well as other allegations [see below graphic].

Anyone with information on Smith is being asked to contact the Larimer County Sheriff''s Office at 970 416-1985. Smith should be considered dangerous and should not be approached.

attachment-most wanted loading...

Downtown Casper at Night During a Power Outage