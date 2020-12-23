Jim Kelly Feels Like a Kid Watching Bills QB Allen Perform

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly tells The Associated Press he feels like “a little kid” in watching Bills quarterback Josh Allen approach breaking his single-season records and leading Buffalo to clinch its first AFC East title since 1995.

It's everything Kelly says he hoped since the Bills selected Allen in the first round of the 2018 draft. Allen has made great strides in his development on the field and in a leadership role in those three years. The quarterback credits his improvement to being driven by a fear of letting down his teammates.

