WATCH: Jeffree Star Donates $25K to Casper’s ‘Stuff the Van’ Toy Drive

I am happy to give back and I'm happy that this is the first thing I could help with.

Famous make-up artist, YouTube star and new Wyoming resident Jeffree Star has kicked off the holiday season with a large generous donation to Casper's annual 'Stuff the Van' Toy Drive. Jeffree Star's donation is also a challenge to inspire others to give to ensure all those in need are fed and have a great holiday season.

"I love giving back... In L.A. we do a lot with the LGBT community and the homeless community so when I started to look around here, for things that I would be interested in, Kendra showed me the Food for Thought charity. I think their amazing. The fact that you guys are giving back so much and helping so many people, especially during COVID and this year. 2020 has been astronomically difficult in so many ways for so many people. I am happy to give back and I'm happy that this is the first thing I could help with." Jeffree said in a recent Interview

"When I got the call from Food For Thought that Jeffree had pledged a $25,000 challenge to help kids through Stuff The Van, it honestly took me a minute to pick my jaw up off the floor - such an amazing display of generosity from our newest neighbor. We’re headed into our toughest year of this effort yet, and having this kind of head start is incredible - for perspective, Jeffree’s gift alone will make 5,000 Weekend Food Bags possible for Casper kids that are food-insecure. Just imagine how quick that multiplies if we can inspire other folks to step up and follow Jeffree’s lead - every dollar, every gift makes a difference." said Donovan Short, Townsquare Media’s perennial Stuff The Van host.

Learn more about how to donate to 'Stuff the Van' and see the wish list here.

Ian Delap, Townsquare Media

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Jeffree Star first made headlines in Wyoming when he announced he was moving to Wyoming to write his autobiography in August of this year. Since then Jeffree has purchased a ranch in Kaycee, and now is even an official Casper Resident.