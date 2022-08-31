Grass Fire Present in Glenrock Near the Dave Johnston Power Plant
According to Glenrock Fire Department, there is currently a grass fire present near the Dave Johnston Plant.
Get our free mobile app
The fire department is currently sending vehicles out to address the fire, but at this time it is unclear how large the fire is, how much it has spread, what the cause of the fire is, or how many vehicles are being sent out to address the fire.
At this time it doesn't appear that there is a danger to the power plant.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
A Quick Retelling of the "The Wyoming Incident"
Various versions of "The Wyoming Incident" can be found all over the internet. Below is what seems to be the most widely shared story...but is it true?
The Glenrock "Town Square" Project Fall 2021
Glenrock's "Town Square" is a project that has the small community so excited. It's going to be a great gathering place for locals and visitors alike. Take a look at some of the progress and get ready for the Summer of 2022 when it should be completed.