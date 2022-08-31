Grass Fire Present in Glenrock Near the Dave Johnston Power Plant

According to Glenrock Fire Department, there is currently a grass fire present near the Dave Johnston Plant.

The fire department is currently sending vehicles out to address the fire, but at this time it is unclear how large the fire is, how much it has spread, what the cause of the fire is, or how many vehicles are being sent out to address the fire.

Mandy Bagwell-Mall

At this time it doesn't appear that there is a danger to the power plant.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

