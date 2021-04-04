Jackson Ski Area to Retire Well-known Steep and High Lift

JACKSON (AP) — An era is ending at Snow King resort in Jackson.

The ski area is retiring a well-known lift that has been in operation since 1981.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide says plans are in the works to replace the Summit Lift with a gondola after this season.

Wyoming ski area to retire well-known steep and high lift.

Users of the Summit Lift say it wasn't for the faint of heart.

The lift traveled a steep path and goes high above the ground.

Resort officials haven't said what they'll do with the chairs but some locals are eyeing them to decorate their homes.

