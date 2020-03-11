Jackson Hole Airport Board to Vote on Helicopter Tour Permit

JACKSON, Wyo. (Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide) — The board overseeing an airport in western Wyoming will vote soon on a contested permit for a helicopter tour business.

The Jackson Hole Airport board plans to review and decide on the permit for Wind River Air at a meeting March 18.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports many oppose allowing the flights over places such as the Gros Ventre and Jedediah Smith wilderness areas.

Airport board member Jerry Blann says the board shares the community's “thoughts and values” but the Federal Aviation Administration has said the airport must allow the flights to comply with federal regulations.