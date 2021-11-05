I was out at the Casper/Natrona County airport with my flight instructor taxing toward runway 21 when, suddenly, I slammed on the breaks.

"Has the Enterprise been cleared to land?" I asked.

There was no doubt in either of our heads that this is what we were seeing. I scrambled for my phone to get a photo before they jumped to warp so something.

This leads to some important questions:

Why didn't they just beam down?

If the transporters are broken they why not just use a shuttle?

Was this scheduled a maintenance stop?

Are we about to see phasers blasting or something?

If you look at the windsock in the photo you can see that even the Enterprise has to land into the wind. I had no idea. I figured since the ship can hover that wind direction did not matter. You know, anti-gravity and all that stuff.

Their departure of the ship was a bit odd. It was as if the Enterprise itself was beamed up as it just slowly dissolved into what looked like a bunch of smaller clouds, then vanished.

ACTUALLY - Look at that photo again. The ship above the enterprise looks like the one from the TV show FIREFLY. You can see what that ship looks like at this link.

Photo By Glenn Woods

As you know Wyoming is a frequent landing port for alien spacecraft. We have Devil's tower on the one end and an actual "Intergalactic Space Port" landing strip on the other.

Well of course Wyoming has an intergalactic spaceport.

It is Wyoming, after all. In fact, we now have 3 when we include Casper.

Getty Images/Science Photo Libra

It doesn't look like much, but then again most of Green River doesn't look like much.

The "Official Designation" of this spaceport comes from back in 1994 when the remnants of a comet were about to slam into the planet Jupiter. Some folks in Green River were worried that those living on Jupiter might need to escape their planet for someplace safe. They decided to open their little dirt strip airport and extend an invitation.

To our knowledge, no one from Jupiter took them up on the offer. TO OUR KNOWLEDGE. I just want to make that part clear.

The spaceport is actually listed on Google Maps. It is also listed on charts used by pilots.

The site is officially closed to the public unless being used for aviation - or space aliens.

Getty Images

Folks are now having fun posting signs and parking other odd and fun space alien stuff - like one might find in Roswell, New Mexico.

There is now an "official sign."

There is a jeep, with aliens ready to dive off to check in at a local hotel.

Below is a BONUS VIDEO from the pilot's point of view as he takes a moment on his cross-country trip to land at the airport - sorry - spaceport... Be patient and watch as he thinks he spots some debris leftover from sloppy aliens. You know, the usual: beer bottles and cans and spent bullet casings.

The little dirt runway is not used much. Some pilots occasionally like to do a touch and go just to say they landed at Earth's only intergalactic spaceport.

