The building is going up and the signs say "HERE SOON" at Colorado's first In-N-Out Burger restaurant.

Rumors and speculation of an In-N-Out Burger location have been swirling around Colorado for a while now. Then, we heard that they've chosen multiple locations and were ready to start construction on the first one. Still, after the amount of radio-silence we had, I was skeptical.

However, I am very happy to report that In-N-Out has started construction on their first location in Colorado Springs. Photos posted to Twitter from Gazette Reporter Rich Laden show the building with construction underway, including signs that read "Here Soon" with the iconic In-N-Out Burger logo.

Source: Rich Laden Twitter