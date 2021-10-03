Investigators do not Suspect Foul Play in Fatal Wyoming Fire

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Investigators say they do not believe foul play was involved in a house fire that killed a southern Wyoming man and displaced his wife and three children.

Firefighters called to the home southwest of Laramie early Thursday morning found the structure fully engulfed in flames.

Four people had escaped the fire, but a fifth was unaccounted for.

The Laramie Boomerang reports firefighters found the man’s body in the burning home.

The 59-year-old man’s name has not been released.