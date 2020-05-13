Invasive Lake Trout Population Declines in Yellowstone

CODY, Wyo. (The Cody Enterprise) — Experts in Wyoming say Yellowstone cutthroat trout could finally make a recovery in Yellowstone Lake after data showed an invasive lake trout species has declined.

They say intensive netting efforts have reduced adult lake trout to 10%, or about 10,000.

The species is known to prey on cutthroats. About 60,000 lived in the lake 10 years ago. Experts say there are still about 450,000 juvenile lake trout but they are not expected to last.

A sexually mature lake trout starts laying eggs at age 5-6 and can live as long as 50 years, while cutthroat, a native species to the lake, only live up to 5 years.