26th Wyoming Cutt-Slam Ends on a High Note

The Wyoming Cutt-Slam finished its 26th year in 2022 with 123 anglers who documented catching the state’s four native subspecies of cutthroat trout: Bonneville, Colorado, Snake River and Yellowstone. This per a news release from the Wyoming Game and Fish.

This marks the fifth consecutive year more than 100 anglers achieved this feat. Since Cutt-Slam’s inception in 1996, more than 2,000 anglers have joined the club.

“Completing the Cutt-Slam is a great way to learn about Wyoming’s four native subspecies of cutthroat trout and see some fantastic country while you are doing it. It can also be a great family project, spending quality time outdoors fishing,” said Alan Osterland, Game and Fish fisheries chief.

The Cutt-Slam is the brainchild of the late Ron Remmick, a former Game and Fish fisheries supervisor in the Green River and Pinedale regions who worked for the department for 25 years.

The news release said that Remmick developed the Cutt-Slam to draw attention and appreciation for the habitat needs and management efforts for Wyoming’s cutthroat species.

“The Cutt-Slam program continues to garner interest and support for native cutthroat trout conservation,” Osterland said. “In addition, it is a great way to spend time exploring Wyoming’s great outdoors. Thanks to all who have participated, and thanks to Trout Unlimited for their continued support.”