26th Wyoming Cutt-Slam Ends on a High Note

26th Wyoming Cutt-Slam Ends on a High Note

Eugene Samarin, Unsplash

The Wyoming Cutt-Slam finished its 26th year in 2022 with 123 anglers who documented catching the state’s four native subspecies of cutthroat trout: Bonneville, Colorado, Snake River and Yellowstone. This per a news release from the Wyoming Game and Fish.

This marks the fifth consecutive year more than 100 anglers achieved this feat. Since Cutt-Slam’s inception in 1996, more than 2,000 anglers have joined the club.

“Completing the Cutt-Slam is a great way to learn about Wyoming’s four native subspecies of cutthroat trout and see some fantastic country while you are doing it.  It can also be a great family project, spending quality time outdoors fishing,” said Alan Osterland, Game and Fish fisheries chief.

The Cutt-Slam is the brainchild of the late Ron Remmick, a former Game and Fish fisheries supervisor in the Green River and Pinedale regions who worked for the department for 25 years.

The news release said that Remmick developed the Cutt-Slam to draw attention and appreciation for the habitat needs and management efforts for Wyoming’s cutthroat species.

“The Cutt-Slam program continues to garner interest and support for native cutthroat trout conservation,” Osterland said. “In addition, it is a great way to spend time exploring Wyoming’s great outdoors. Thanks to all who have participated, and thanks to Trout Unlimited for their continued support.”

Casper Men Rescues Fishermen at Pathfinder Reservoir

Filed Under: cutt-slam, cutthroat trout, fishing, wyoming cutthroat
Categories: Casper News

More From K2 Radio