Interior Department, States Appeal Sage Grouse Ruling

The Interior Department, Idaho and Wyoming are appealing a court ruling that halted a Trump administration plan to ease land-use restrictions that protect struggling sage grouse.

The notices filed Monday say the agency and states will seek a review by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals of a ruling temporarily preventing the plan from being used.

Idaho and Wyoming back the Trump administration plan that eases restrictions on energy companies and other industries.

A judge in October said the U.S. Bureau of Land Management hadn't adequately considered how the Trump administration plan could harm sage grouse.