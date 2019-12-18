Interior Department, States Appeal Sage Grouse Ruling
The Interior Department, Idaho and Wyoming are appealing a court ruling that halted a Trump administration plan to ease land-use restrictions that protect struggling sage grouse.
The notices filed Monday say the agency and states will seek a review by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals of a ruling temporarily preventing the plan from being used.
Idaho and Wyoming back the Trump administration plan that eases restrictions on energy companies and other industries.
A judge in October said the U.S. Bureau of Land Management hadn't adequately considered how the Trump administration plan could harm sage grouse.
