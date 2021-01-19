Informed Consent Abortion Bill Filed In Wyoming Legislature

A bill that would order doctors performing non-emergency abortions in Wyoming to offer the woman the chance to view an ultrasound and hear the heartbeat of the fetus has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature for the 2021 session.

You can read House Bill 70 here.

The bill is sponsored by Representative(s) Rodriguez-Williams, Bear, Gray, Haroldson, Neiman and Ottman and Senator(s) Biteman, French, and James.

The measure would order several steps prior to performing an abortion, including providing a written description of the procedure, a written description of the possible mental health impact on patients who have abortions performed, and other steps designed to mandate that women having abortions performed would be giving 'informed consent."

