Information On Suspects Wanted For Theft At Wyoming Airport
The Rock Springs Police Department is trying to track down the suspects [above photo] in a theft that happened on Sept. 26 at the Rock Springs Airport.
That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page.
According to the post, the crime happened on Monday night [Sept. 26] between 8 and 10 p.m. Police have not disclosed exactly what was stolen, but are asking anyone with information on the case to call the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575 and reference case #R22-19751.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
