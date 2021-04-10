The National Weather Service in Riverton says there will be an increased fire danger throughout parts of the Cowboy State through Saturday evening.

According to an advisory, the fire danger will be increased for northern Johnson County and Big Horn County.

Snow is expected after a strong cold front works its way through.

The weather service says that northwest winds of 35 to 45 mph are possible in the affected areas. Gusts could be as high as 65 mph.

And, in the most Wyoming way, following the increased fire danger, slick roads are possible Sunday night in the Kaycee area. Accumulation of up to 1 inch is expected.

Slick roads and low visibility are also possible.