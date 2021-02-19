I-80 Reopens; I-25 Closed Due to Winter Conditions

The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports that I-80 from Laramie to Rawlins has re-opened, but that both I-25 and US 87 from Cheyenne to Wheatland are currently closed due to winter conditions and crashes.

WYDOT reports that as of 12:44 p.m., the estimated time of reopening is unknown and that parking on the roadway is prohibited.

Previously, I-80 was closed between Rawlins and Laramie, also due to winter conditions.

While I-80 has reopened, it does remain closed to light, high profile vehicles due to gusting winds and slick conditions.

