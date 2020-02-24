I-80 Closed Westbound Rawlins to Laramie; Other Advisories Lifted

Several road closures throughout Wyoming have been lifted as winter weather moves through the area, though some remain.

WYDOT upgraded the closure notice 2:42 p.m. Monday.

Interstate 80 is closed westbound from Rawlins to Laramie. It's expected to reopen between 4 and 6 p.m. Monday.

Meanwhile, WYDOT has closed U.S. 287 from Rock River to Lamont, Wyoming Highway 789 from Baggs to Creston Junction, and Wyoming Highway 34 from Bosler to the Platte/Albany County line.

The storm that blew into Wyoming has put much of Carbon County under a blizzard warning until 5 p.m. Monday and/or a winter weather advisory, according to the National Weather Service.

Much of eastern Wyoming is under a winter weather advisory and/or a high-wind warning. Sheridan County also is under a winter weather advisory.