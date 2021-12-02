Hurricane-Force Gusts Possible in Southeast Wyoming This Weekend

Portions of Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming could see 75 mph wind gusts Saturday morning through early Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

The agency issued the following statement Thursday afternoon:

weather.gov/cys

2PM Thursday 12/2 – High Wind Watches are in effect for portions of southeast Wyoming Saturday morning through early Sunday morning where wind gusts between 65 and 75 MPH are possible. Peak windy period will likely be Saturday 5 PM to midnight. Dangerous Travel Possible for Light Weight and High Profile Vehicles! For road conditions: wyoroad.info or dial 511; and for your latest forecast: weather.gov/CYS.

Get our free mobile app

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 1246 PM MST Thu Dec 2 2021 WYZ106-110-031200- /O.NEW.KCYS.HW.A.0045.211204T1200Z-211205T1200Z/ Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County- North Snowy Range Foothills- Including the cities of Bordeaux, Arlington, and Elk Mountain 1246 PM MST Thu Dec 2 2021 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County and North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...From late Friday night through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 1246 PM MST Thu Dec 2 2021 WYZ116-117-031200- /O.NEW.KCYS.HW.A.0045.211205T0000Z-211205T1500Z/ South Laramie Range-South Laramie Range Foothills- Including the cities of Buford, Pumpkin Vine, Vedauwoo, Whitaker, Federal, and Horse Creek 1246 PM MST Thu Dec 2 2021 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 1246 PM MST Thu Dec 2 2021 WYZ107-115-118-031200- /O.NEW.KCYS.HW.A.0045.211205T0300Z-211205T1200Z/ East Platte County-Laramie Valley-Central Laramie County- Including the cities of Wheatland, Guernsey, Laramie, Bosler, and Cheyenne 1246 PM MST Thu Dec 2 2021 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley and Central Laramie County. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.

Be sure to dial 511 or check wyoroad.info for road information prior to traveling.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.