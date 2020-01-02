Hunters Can Begin Applying for Wyoming Licenses Jan. 2

Wyoming wildlife officials have announced plans to open hunting applications for six different big game species and wild turkey in January.

The Rocket-Miner reported Thursday that the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will open applications Thursday for elk, deer, antelope, spring turkey, moose, sheep and mountain goat.

Department officials say the first deadline is Jan. 31 for resident and nonresident spring turkey hunters and nonresident elk hunters.

Department officials say tentative season information for elk, deer and antelope would not be listed in the application packet but is expected to be available for moose, sheep and mountain goats.

Additional information is available on the department planner.