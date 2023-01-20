How Long Would It Take To Walk Across Wyoming?

Can't say walking across Wyoming hasn't been done.

Indians did it long before the white man came here.

Settlers walked alongside their wagons and even pulled hand carts.

That was back before there were roads.

Back in the early pioneer days, an average wagon train would travel 20 to 25 miles in a day.

But that's assuming they did not have to cross a river or walk around big gaps in the landscape.

What about rough terrain, washouts, and other problems?

So let's make it more like 10 to 15 miles a day for the early settlers, on average.

But today we have roads that make walking much easier.

Yes, people still walk across Wyoming today.

Usually, it's done for a charity, maybe to raise money or call attention to a cause.

A few years ago a woman walked from Cody to Cheyenne to raise awareness for suicide prevention

That's 400 miles.

It took her 15 days.

It also depends on if you intend to take on some big mountains or go around them.

So to answer the question, since the average walking pace for a human is about 20 to 25 miles a day most people who do walk across Wyoming cover the distance in 14 to 18 days.

Today it's a lot easier because the walker has a good clear road and bridges going over rivers, lakes, and gaps in the landscape.

Most people who have taken this walk have had friends with them to help. Usually, someone drives ahead with a camper full of cold water and air conditioning.

It was not so easy back before those things were invented. Back then just finding fresh water was a welcome break.

