Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Hosting First Year Firearms & Outdoor Expo
Free and open to the public, the first-ever Wyoming Firearms and Outdoor Recreation Expo will take place this Saturday, July 15, in downtown Casper at the David Street Station from 3 PM - 7:30 PM.
In conjunction with the Magpul Wyoming Governor's Match, the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation, Advance Casper, Casper College, David Street Station, and Visit Casper are hosting the event as a way to showcase Wyoming's growing hunting, shooting sports and economies.
"Every year, our office and match organizers strive to enhance this high-level match not only for participants, but for residents and out of state visitors,” stated the Coordinator for Wyoming's Outdoor Recreation.
“Through the support of Governor Gordon’s Office and our local partners, we were able to invite Wyoming firearms and outdoor recreation industry leaders from across the state to participate in this new and exciting exposition to do just that and to highlight the importance of these industries to our state.”
Wyoming's "One Man Band" Chad Lore will provide live entertainment. There will be family-friendly activities, food & beverage vendors on site.
Attendees will have a chance to explore products, gear and demos from the following Wyoming based brands and organizations:
Absaroka Valley Ammunition
Guardian Warrior Solutions
Savage Thread Works
Advance Casper
Gunwerks
Thunder Beast Arms Corp
Big Horn Armory
HiViz
Victor Company USA
Casper Mountain Biathlon Club
Infinite Outdoors
Visit Casper
Cutting Edge Tactics and Training
KelTec
Wilkinson Tactical, LLC
David Street Station
Mantis
Wyld Gear
Deer Creek Armory
Maven Outdoor Equipment
Wyoming Arms
Discreet Ballistics
Opal Ammunition
Wyoming Outdoor Recreation
Ghost Town Shooters
Red White & Blued
And more!
In an effort to bolster Wyoming's multi-billion dollar outdoor recreation industry, the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation is hosting a Legislative Hunting, Shooting Sports & Outdoor Recreation Panel on July 15th at noon. This event is free and open to the public, located at the Stuckenhoff Shooters Complex in Casper.
Members of the public are also welcome to watch competitors shoot throughout the competition weekend free of admission. Competitors will begin shooting Friday, July 14th from 12:30PM-5:30PM., on Saturday, July 15th, from 7:30AM-5:30PM, and conclude on Sunday, July 16th, from 7:30AM-12:30PM. Please note there will not be food and beverage vendors onsite at Stuckenhoff Shooters Complex; eye and ear protection while onsite are encouraged.
These events were established by the recommendation of the 2017 Governor's Outdoor Recreation Task Force as an effort to diversify Wyoming's economy and promote responsible recreational opportunities across the state.
To learn more about competitor registration, lodging accommodations, match sponsors and more, visit Casper Shooters Club at caspershooters.com