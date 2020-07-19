House Leaders ‘Alarmed’ Federal Officers Policing Protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democratic leaders in the U.S. House are asking for federal inspectors general to investigate federal law enforcement involvement in trying to quell nightly protests in Portland, Oregon, and other cities.

Lawmakers from New York and Mississippi said actions by federal law enforcement agencies are working to suppress First Amendment protected activities in Washington, D.C., and Portland.

Portland Mayor Tom Wheeler said Sunday that federal officers are not wanted.

The city has seen nearly two months of nightly protests since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

President Donald Trump deployed federal agents, saying police in Portland had lost control.