UPDATE (8:26 p.m. Friday)

Witnesses report that the structure that ended up on the roadway Friday did not fall from a trailer, but came off after being struck by an SUV.

Photos -- which K2 Radio News has elected not to publish because of their graphic nature -- from the scene of the crash indicate serious injuries may have resulted from the incident.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has yet to return our requests for comment. This story will be updated as official information is released.

Original Story:

A serious crash blocked traffic for quite some time on a central Wyoming highway Friday, but authorities did not immediately release official details on the incident.

The incident occurred on US 287/WY 789 near Bairoil, south of Muddy Gap. The highway was completely blocked for a prolonged period, but traffic was flowing normally again shortly after 7 p.m., according to WYDOT.

There was no immediate word from officials on whether anyone was injured.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol could not immediately be reached for comment on the incident.